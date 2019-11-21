The Debate
BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Clarifies Doubts Over NRC

General News

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed the critics of NRC and said that a few people are trying to mislead and incite fear among the people

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed the critics of NRC and said that a few people are trying to mislead and incite fear among the people. Assuring people, Naqvi said that citizens of the country who have been living for ages don't need to fear the implementation of NRC. Speaking of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has been resisting NRC, Naqvi said that NRC when implemented across the nation, will be implemented in West Bengal too as it is a part of the nation and not separate from other states.

 

