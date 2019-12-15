BJP Leader Nalin Kohli Talks About Congress' Bharat Bachao Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nalin Kohli said that Congress party has the right to demonstrate but slammed its 'Bharat Bachao Rally' as a political gimmick. Several leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Manmohan Singh addressed the rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground. Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Modi government for 'destroying the Constitution' while former FM Chidambaram took a jibe at FM Nirmala Sitharaman saying she has only not said 'Acche din aane wale hai'. Congress has also attacked the BJP-RSS heavily for its policies