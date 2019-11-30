BJP Leader Prataprao Chikhlikar To Meet Ajit Pawar On Nov 30

Hours before the crucial floor test of the Maha VIkar Adgadi, BJP leader and MP from Nanded, Prataprao Chikhlikar met NCP leader Ajit Pawar, as per sources. Sources further stated that the meeting is taking place at the residence of Ajit Pawar in Churchgate, Mumbai.

Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday, November 27, confirmed that he will not take an oath during the swearing-in ceremony while talking to reporters. NCP is yet undecided on who will be the Deputy CM. Pawar has stated that no Deputy CM will take oath today as it is still under discussion.

"The Maharashtra cabinet expansion will be done after the floor test is over. Today, only the Chief Minister and six cabinet ministers will take the oath. I am not taking oath today. I don't know who from Congress is taking the oath, but from NCP our state president Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal will take the oath," he said.

Ajit Pawar welcomed into folds of NCP

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar who was welcomed back into the NCP camp after his rebellion was seen attending the NCP meeting on Wednesday. He also shared a photo 'guiding NCP MLAs', while Nawab Malik tweeted a forgiveness poem on NCP. Ajit Pawar was welcomed warmly in the morning by cousin Supriya Sule as he took oath as an MLA - a day after he resigned as Deputy CM leading to the fall of the Fadnavis govt. Sources had reported that Ajit Pawar is likely to be picked as NCP's choice for Deputy CM.

New CM of Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion.

