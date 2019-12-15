BJP Leader Ram Naik Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Veer Savarkar

BJP leader Ram Naik condemned Rahul Gandhi for his insensitive comment on Veer Savarkar stating that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not have proper information on Veer Savarkar’s sacrifice for the nation. “They view Savarkar from black glasses, hence they criticize him,” said Naik. He added, "Gandhi family thinks only they have made sacrifices for the nation and no one else." Congress will pay for its misdeeds and misstatements on Veer Savarkar and the politics it is playing by inciting violence over CAA, said Naik. When asked about Sena's stand on Savarkar, Naik said that only time will tell whether Sena will choose their hunger for power over love for Savarkar.