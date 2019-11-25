WATCH: BJP Leader Ramchander Rao Says, 'Gandhi Family Losing Grip On Congress'

BJP leader Ramchander Rao said that the Gandhi family has started to lose grip on the Congress party as evident after 10 Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders were suspended for criticising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former UP ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Santosh Singh (former MP), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of the Youth Congress) and senior leader Sanjeev Singh were expelled. These leaders are accused of opposing the decisions of the party leadership at public forums and tarnishing the image of the party, according to the statement.