BJP Leader Rams Car Into COVID-19 Hospital In Nashik After Death Of His Father

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nashik, a BJP leader rammed his car into the COVID-19 hospital in the city on Saturday. According to reports, BJP leader Rajendra Tajne rammed his car in Bycto Hospital. The visuals of Tajne's actions showed an Innova ramming through the hospital's glass. However, soon after this, Tajne had fled from the spot. According to reports, Tajne was drunk during the incident.

Reports stated that Tajne's father was admitted to the Bycto Hospital where he had died ten days ago. Therefore, in a fit of rage, Tajne rammed his car in the hospital. In addition, Tajne's wife, Seema Tajne is a BJP councillor in the city. Even so, after his actions, the police have taken Tajne into custody are investigating the case.

Nashik records 1,887 new cases

Nashik recorded 1,887 new cases of COVID-19, taking the district's tally to 3,66,635. In addition, 36 casualties took the toll to 4,040 on Friday, an official said. Of the latest casualties, 13 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 20 from other parts of the district and three from Malegaon, the official said. At least 2,057 patients were discharged from the hospital during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,42,108, he said. With the addition of 13,689 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 14,09,396, the official added

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

According to the state public health department, Maharashtra reported 34,848 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 53,44,063. With 59,073 fresh recoveries, the state's total number of discharged patients stands at 47,67,053. Maharashtra also recorded 960 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 80,512.