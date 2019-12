BJP leader RP Singh has defended Rajnath Singh's claim that every infiltrator will be expelled from the country when NRC is implemented across the country. Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that NRC will be implemented across the country. NRC was implemented in Assam in August and the NRC list was out on August 31. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the list. However, the people who are excluded still have the provision of presenting their case to foreigners tribunal.