BJP Leader Shot Dead In Manipur's Thoubal District; Search Ops Underway

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants near his residence in the Kshetri Leikai area of Thoubal district on Tuesday, January 24, police said.

According to the police, the miscreants fired two bullets. A search operation has been launched to nab them. A case has also been registered.

The official Twitter handle of BJP Manipur condemned the incident and demanded that perpetrators must be brought to justice and punished accordingly.

"Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta," the saffron party tweeted.

According to police, unidentified individuals came in a car without a registration plate and shot at Rameshwor Singh from a close range. The 50-year-old leader received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly act. Culprits should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them," BJP state unit vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI.