Stirring a massive row on Thursday, March 17, senior BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna made an incredulous claim that the petitioners in the Hijab row case are terrorists. Surana is not only the national general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha but also the vice president of the Udupi College Development Committee, which has the power to prescribe the uniform for students. It is worth noting that the petitioners are students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi who moved the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yashpal Suvarna remarked, "Talking against and blaming the High Court means they are against the judiciary. No one can question the judiciary because it is final. It is the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We respect Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and we have huge respect for Ambedkar also. I told that if Ambedkar was alive, he would have felt bad that these types of students are there in India. Whoever is questioning the judiciary, whoever is blaming the Chief Justice of the High Court, they are not Indians. They are not fit to be Indians."

After the HC turned down their plea, the petitioners alleged in a press conference that they had been "betrayed by their own country" and made it clear that they won't attend classes if Hijab is not permitted. Suvarna added, "They are members of a terrorist organisation. When they were filing the application, they were trained by some anti-social organisation from Hyderabad and Manipal. On Twitter, the spokesperson of the Taliban, some Mufti from Jammu and Kashmir and leaders of some Muslim countries supported them. They requested the High Court not to give the order until the UP election result".

The Hijab verdict

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and stressed that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

In the verdict, it observed, "It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion".