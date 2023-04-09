BJP Leader Suggests Heritage Site Compilation, Development Of 'Jammu Pilgrim Tourism Circuit'

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday called for compiling an inventory of heritage sites, shrines and ancient temples to draw a roadmap for developing the 'Jammu Pilgrim Tourism Circuit' for devotees seeking spiritual bliss.

"Jammu's identity as the city of temples is not only to be preserved but promoted in a big way by raising state-of-the-art infrastructure and making optimum use of technology to showcase the rich heritage on a larger canvass," Rana said at an event.

He sought a pro-active approach for harnessing the huge pilgrim tourism potential of the Jammu region, saying action will speak louder than symbolism.

He also sought active public participation in realizing this objective and said the pilgrim tourist circuit will open up vistas of opportunities for entrepreneurs, startups, traders, eateries, transporters and all those engaged with the tourism trade.

"Most thronged heritage sites like Shiv Khori, Krimchi, Sudh Mahadev Shiv Temple besides ancient temples across the Jammu division especially the city, as also Utterbeni, Purmandal and Devak also need to be included in the pilgrim tourism circuit with active participation of the people, who are primary stakeholders," he said.

He added that services of INTACH should be utilized, given its vast experience and expertise.

He also referred to the round-the-clock influx of pilgrims, visiting from various parts of the country and abroad to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta Hills and the annual Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir Himalayas for over two months, saying this makes the Jammu city as most sought after destination of north India.

"Besides being the first stop to the famous shrines and ancient temples, the city is a gateway to Kashmir and Ladakh-bound adventurers, nature lovers, sports persons and tourists.

"In such a backdrop, there is immense need of exploring the pilgrim sites around the city to provide added attraction to the visitors," he said.

He emphasized the need for having a robust infrastructure as part of the Jammu Pilgrim Tourist Circuit.

Rana also referred to his initiative of reviving the old heritage route to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine from Kol Kandoli temple in Nagrota in collaboration with the Jammu Chapter of INTACH, saying the proposed project has caught the imagination of the pilgrims and the people of the adjoining areas, as it will not only quench their spiritual thirst but give a big fillip to local economies.