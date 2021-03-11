BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari To Visit Nandigram On Maha Shivratri

The political battle to win the West Bengal election is in full swing and the Nandigram Seat has taken the centre stage. While India is celebrating the festival of Maha Shivaratri all over the country, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari has announced that he will be visiting Nandigram to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The festival of Maha Shivaratri is celebrated to mark the occasion of Lord Shiva's marriage to Goddess Parvati on this date. It is observed that most of the political parties are trying to woo Hindu voters in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

It is from the Nandigram Seat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the West Bengal polls. Interestingly, before filing nomination CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached the 1,000-year-old Maharudra Siddhanath Temple in Reya Pada, Nandigram, and offered her prayers.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting against Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency has announced that he will be visiting the constituency to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked during Nandigram campaign

According to the ANI, Mamta Banerjee said that one of her legs got hurt after she was allegedly pushed during the election campaign in Nandigram. The incident took place in the evening when Banerjee was standing outside a temple in the Reya Pada area.

Mamata said, "Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering"

Centre offers z plus security to Mamata Banerjee

Going by the reports, the centre on Wednesday offered z plus security to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As per sources, the Home Secretary spoke to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and offered West Bengal Chief Minister high-level security.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after she was pushed by few people.