BJP leader Tamil Selvan questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to develop Pathri calling it the birthplace of Sai Baba. Selvan said, "What proof does the Chief Minister have for claiming that Pathri is the birthplace of Sai Baba?" He further said that the temple and shops in Shirdi are open for people to visit. "No one can stop people for receiving the blessings of Sai Baba", Selvan said.