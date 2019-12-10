The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP Leader Targets Mamata Banerjee Over CAB, NRC Opposition

General News

Mamata Banerjee has a problem with NRC and CAB because she fears to lose her vote bank of infiltrators who have come from Bangladesh, opined BJP leader

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader from West Bengal Rahul Sinha has hit out at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for opposing NRC and CAB. Sinha said that Banerjee is misleading the people by saying that she will not allow NRC and CAB. NRC and CAB will be implemented nationwide and West Bengal being a part of the country will have to undergo implementation. Mamata Banerjee has a problem with NRC and CAB because she fears to lose her vote bank of infiltrators who have come from Bangladesh, opined Sinha. He alleged that the infiltrators did not come on their own, they were brought by CPI(M) and TMC to strengthen their vote bank and the NRC will expel such infiltrators from the country.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG