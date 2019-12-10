BJP Leader Targets Mamata Banerjee Over CAB, NRC Opposition

BJP leader from West Bengal Rahul Sinha has hit out at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for opposing NRC and CAB. Sinha said that Banerjee is misleading the people by saying that she will not allow NRC and CAB. NRC and CAB will be implemented nationwide and West Bengal being a part of the country will have to undergo implementation. Mamata Banerjee has a problem with NRC and CAB because she fears to lose her vote bank of infiltrators who have come from Bangladesh, opined Sinha. He alleged that the infiltrators did not come on their own, they were brought by CPI(M) and TMC to strengthen their vote bank and the NRC will expel such infiltrators from the country.