The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BJP Leaders Abide By PM Modi's Janta Curfew; Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors

General News

Soon after Janta Curfew kicked in, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda hailed PM Modi's commendable job of bringing the entire nation together

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath Singh

Soon after the Janta Curfew kicked in, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendable job of bringing the entire nation together. In an address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi appealed for a nationwide Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. 

Taking to Twitter after the commencement of the curfew, Rajnath Singh stated that the Prime Minister has given the people in India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope to fight this pandemic which has affected around 300 people in the country and has claimed four lives so far.

READ: Coronavirus: India's 'Janta Curfew' kicks in; City Streets deserted; LIVE Updates

JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman extend support to PM's appeal

Furthermore, BJP National President JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman extended their support for Janta Curfew. Taking to Twitter, Nadda asserted the curfew to be an important step by the public for the health of the public. His Tweet in Hindi read as,  "Today we need to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection. The Janata Curfew is an important step by the public for the health of the public. I request all of you, with respect to the "Janata Curfew". Obey the words spoken Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman abiding by the curfew, asserted the need for collective action in order to mitigate the outbreak of the virus.

READ: PM Modi appeals everyone to 'stay indoors & healthy' as Janta Curfew kicks in

Janta Curfew 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless extremely important. He further added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges. 

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

READ: Amit Shah urges countrymen to participate in 'people's movement' as Janta Curfew begins

READ: J&K to religiously follow PM’s call for 'Janta Curfew' says Lt. Governor

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Bihar
BIHAR'S 1ST COVID 19 CASES