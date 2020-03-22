BJP Leaders Abide By PM Modi's Janta Curfew; Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors

Soon after the Janta Curfew kicked in, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendable job of bringing the entire nation together. In an address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi appealed for a nationwide Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Taking to Twitter after the commencement of the curfew, Rajnath Singh stated that the Prime Minister has given the people in India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope to fight this pandemic which has affected around 300 people in the country and has claimed four lives so far.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has done a commendable job in bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture. He has given the people of India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope in combating this global pandemic. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2020

I am working from home today. I appeal to everyone that except those working in emergencies and critical areas to stay home or work from home and support the Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2020

JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman extend support to PM's appeal

Furthermore, BJP National President JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman extended their support for Janta Curfew. Taking to Twitter, Nadda asserted the curfew to be an important step by the public for the health of the public. His Tweet in Hindi read as, "Today we need to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection. The Janata Curfew is an important step by the public for the health of the public. I request all of you, with respect to the "Janata Curfew". Obey the words spoken Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

आज हमें एकजुट होकर कोरोना संक्रमण के खिलाफ बड़ी लड़ाई लड़ने की जरूरत है। 'जनता कर्फ्यू', जनता के द्वारा, जनता के स्वास्थ्य के लिए अहम कदम है।



मेरा आप सभी से अनुरोध है, “जनता कर्फ्यू” के संदर्भ में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा कही गयी बातों का अक्षरश: पालन करे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman abiding by the curfew, asserted the need for collective action in order to mitigate the outbreak of the virus.

Abiding by @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s call for #JantaCurfew let’s stay indoors.

Only by collective action can we contain the virus. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless extremely important. He further added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

