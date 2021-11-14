BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims from India visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India. Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The delegation comprising 11 leaders from Punjab met Modi at his official residence and conveyed the sentiments of Guru Nanak Dev's devotees, BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma told PTI.

"We have requested Prime Minister Modi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurupurab which will be celebrated before November 19. And after meeting with him, we are hopeful that it will be opened soon," Sharma said, adding that the prime minister has assured them that he will look into their demand.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was also part of the delegation, said the party leaders from Punjab also thanked Modi for taking landmark initiatives for the well-being of both Punjab and the Sikh community.

BJP vice-president Soudan Singh, general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, national secretary Nariender Singh, spokesperson R P Singh Khalsa, and youth wing leader Tejinder Bagga were present in the meeting.

Besides them, BJP leaders Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Daya Sodhi, Bikramjit Singh Cheema, Harjeet Singh Grewal and Santokh Singh Gumtala were present.

The BJP leaders are also expected to meet party president J P Nadda later in the day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is one of the holiest of shrines for followers of Sikhism. Its reopening is an emotive issue for poll-bound Punjab. Therefore all parties, including the Congress and the Akali Dal, have been demanding that it be reopened. PTI JTR IJT

