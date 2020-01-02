BJP Reacts To PM Modi's Aggressive Speech Slamming Opposition At Tumakuru

The Prime Minister on Thursday took on the Congress and the Pro-Pak lobby in an aggressive speech over their instigation of anti-CAA protests across the country in Tumakuru, Karnataka. Post his speech BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and GVL Narasimha Rao gave their first reactions to Republic TV and came out in support of the PM saying that the BJP has only fulfilled an age-old promise of the founding fathers of the nation who wanted persecuted minorities to be allowed back in India.

'Promise made by Nehru'

"We have to admit them. This is not a promise that this government has made, it is a promise made by the founding fathers of India and it was Nehru who set the tone for something like this. Subsequently, on several occasions we have given shelter to such minorities," said BJP's IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya.

He also questioned the motive of the Left and Congress for engaging in such protests. "Are they against the kind of atrocities inflicted on these minorities or are they opposed to anything that the government does. That is the question," he said.

'Congress speaking voice of Imran Khan'

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao also spoke on PM's speech slamming the Congress party for 'echoing the voice of Pakistan.' "We have fulfilled the promise of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. Rather than appreciating, Congress is speaking the voice of Imran Khan and echoing Pakistan's voice."

"The government, the Centre and the BJP have fulfilled a long-pending demand of giving justice to religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. This has not only been promised by the BJP but Mahatma Gandhi, a year after independence had promised that all Hindus and Sikhs who are facing persecution must be allowed to come to India and allowed citizenship and work opportunities in India," he said.

Prime Minister's scathing attack on Congress

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Congress and its friends will never speak against exploitation of Hindus in Pakistan. Those people who have been protesting against the Parliament, I want to tell them that there is a necessity at the international level to uncover Pakistan's exploitive deeds. If you want to protest then protest against the exploitation by Pakistan on minorities for 70 years," he said.

