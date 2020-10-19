BJP Leaders Lash Out Against Thackeray Govt's 'Emergency Mindset' After Republic Sting

Reacting to the shocking alleged deception of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to target Republic Media network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, several BJP leaders on Monday, called out the 'Emergency mindset' of the three-party coalition government. Claiming that the MVA government was trying to muzzle Republic TV, the leaders said that such attempts were condemnable. Republic TV has stung a Congressman who has revealed that a 'special team has been assigned by CM Uddhav to solely target Republic TV'.

SHOCKING: 'Uddhav formed a team to go after Republic' reveals sting in Maha Congress HQ

BJP leaders lash out on Uddhav

"If a person opposes a govt, by harassing the media - the cat is out of the bag. Uddhav Sarkar is now under 'trial," said Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy CM J&K. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nupur Sharma said, "It reminds us of the emergency times. It was a well-organised and planned attempt to clamp on media freedom."

Maharashtra president of BJP's spiritual co-ordination unit - Acharya Tushar Bhosale added, "The voice of the people, of the truth, of saints, of religion which Republic media and Arnab Goswami presents in public, is being clamped by Congress using such bad means is a very bad thing happening in Maharashtra. That Uddhav Thackeray is supporting it is condemnable". Echoing the same, BJP leader Inderjeet Samyal said, "Thackeray has constituted a dedicated team to target Republic TV and Arnab Goswami using fake cases to frame him and defame him."

#TargetRepublicPlotExposed | It reminds us of emergency; how it was a targeted and planned attempt to close the media: Nupur Sharma, BJP leader, on the shocking 'Target Republic' conspiracy that has been exposed https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/mbpemVWR7Q — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2020

Watch Arnab Goswami list point by point the mega malicious campaign against Republic

Republic TV stings Congressman

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla indicated on hidden camera that a team has been constituted allegedly at the behest of CM Uddhav Thackeray with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. Shukla -who was stung by Republic TV - said, "There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic. Mumbai CP is being instructed to probe that first."

He added, "Yes, see the mastermind behind all this is Shri Sharad Pawar ji. Today, the administration is being run by him. If he says that no cases should be registered, then nothing will happen because you can consider him a senior figure. He has a major contribution in the alliance."

Republic's Pradeep Bhandari illegally detained by Mumbai police despite anticipatory bail

BARC email reveals 'no malpractice'

This development comes a day after Republic Media Network aired the contents of an official email from rating agency BARC to CEO Vikas Khanchandani clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Republic has also accessed a 7-page report by BARC-associate Hansa Research Group Private Limited which highlighted cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy committed by its employees - Vishal Bhandari, Dinesh Vishwakarma and Unknown Persons. Bhandari has confessed to the BARC vigilance team that a person named Vinay called him and asked him to approach 5 panel homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

These statements have also been mentioned in Mumbai police's FIR, filed by Hansa Research, but Commissioner Param Bir Singh has held a press conference naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested four people - Fakht Marathi proprietor Shirish Shetty, Box Cinema owner Narayan Sharma, Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh. But it has summoned Republic TV's executive editor- Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team, asking them to reveal how they accessed the 'Hansa report'.

Recent targetting of Republic by Maha govt

Apart from the alleged TRP scandal, the Maharashtra government has sent four notices regarding a breach of privilege motion passed by it against Arnab, inspite the matter being heard by Supreme Court. It has filed FIRs against the channel's coverage of the Palghar lynching and the gathering of migrant workers at Bandra railway station, inspite of the Bombay High Court ordering 'no coercive steps to be taken' against Republic TV in the case. Republic TV's crew members - reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade were held by the Maharashtra police in custody at Karjat for 138 hours after being 'illegally' detained and charged with 'trespassing' on 9 September and Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari also has been repeatedly summoned by the Mumbai police for his coverage of Kangana Ranaut's home demolition.

