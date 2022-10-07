BJP Leaders Laud PM Modi's Leadership As He Completes 21 Years As Head Of Governments

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday completing 21 years as head of governments, including as Gujarat chief minister, BJP leaders lauded his leadership and "selfless service towards the nation".

Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "On this day, 21 years ago PM Narendra Modi ji began a journey of impeccable and selfless service towards the Nation. Since taking charge as Gujarat's CM in 2001, Shri Modi has been bringing a paradigm change in governance that is building a stronger & more confident India."

On this day, 21 years ago PM Shri @narendramodi ji began a journey of impeccable and selfless service towards the Nation.



Since taking charge as Gujarat’s CM in 2001, Shri Modi has been bringing a paradigm change in governance that is building a stronger & more confident India. pic.twitter.com/6olW61sHbJ — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 7, 2022

Another minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Modi has served people with compassion and utmost dedication through policies of financial and social inclusion which have "transformed" lives and livelihoods.

It has been 21 "glorious years of visionary leadership," he added.

Modi had taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day in 2001 and led the BJP victory in three consecutive assembly polls before successfully helming the party's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to its maiden majority in Parliament. He then led the party to a bigger win in 2019.