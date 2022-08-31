BJP Leaders Meet Immolation Victim Ankita's Family; Demand Probe Into 'love Jihad' Angle

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 31 met the family of the victim who died after being immolated by a man on August 22, in Jharkhand's Dumka. The delegation, consisting of Delhi BJP leaders Manish Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, and Nishikant Dubey, extended their support to the victim's family, promising to bring her justice.

"We are going to Dumka to meet Ankita's family today. As the Jharkhand govt is unavailable, we are having to go there. The ruling coalition members are having fun in Chhattisgarh. This is such a sad state. When the government fails, it becomes the responsibility to help the family get justice," said BJP MP Manish Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra said that at least 2,500 people from around the world have contributed Rs 27 lakhs to Ankita's family and the party would help transfer this amount to her father's account.

The BJP leader also questioned the lack of medical facilities for the 16-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set on fire by her stalker.

"The Jharkhand government is surrounded by many questions today. The biggest being - when the government could send a helicopter to transport rioter Nadem Ansari to Delhi for treatment, why weren't such arrangements made for Ankita? If she was provided adequate medical attention, she would have survived today. When the girl was breathing her last, the CM was having a picnic," said Mishra, hitting out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Probe 'Love Jihad' angle in Dumka immolation case: BJP

BJP's Kapil Mishra demanded that the case be probed from the angle of love jihad, claiming that the accused's brother. "Love Jihad is a serious offence and this case should be probed with that angle too. It is learnt that Shahrukh's brother was associated with Bangladeshi radical organisations. This appears less like a case of unrequited love and more like a conspiracy. Justice would only be delivered when the accused boy is given capital punishment," said Mishra.

While the accused Shahrukh Hussain (19) has been arrested, the Jharkhand police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter. The 16-year-old's death has triggered massive protests in Dumka, following which prohibitory orders were placed in the town. Earlier in the day, an RAF march was held to maintain law and order in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee has recommended the Dumka SP to add Sections under POCSO Act in the case, pointing out that the deceased was a minor and not 19 years old, as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement.

Image: Republic World