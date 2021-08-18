BJP Leaders Protest Outside Pak Embassy After Vandals Damage Rajnit Singh Statue In Lahore

BJP leaders are currently protesting outside the Pakistan Embassy in the national capital, Delhi. The protests are a result of the vandalism of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore. The statue was unveiled in 2019 and according to several news organisations in Lahore, the statue was vandalised by a member of the terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). This incident invited a strong reaction from Indian diplomats.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi lashes out at Pakistan

Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday, “We have seen disturbing reports in the media about the vandalization of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore today. This is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised since it was unveiled in 2019.” He further said, “Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society.” He also highlighted that “incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property, are increasing at an alarming rate. The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks. This is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith. We call upon the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities." In the video that was released by the Pakistani authorities, a man can be seen tearing the arm off the statue and then knocking the body of the statue from the horse.