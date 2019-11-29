The Debate
BJP Leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel Wear Onion Garlands Over Soaring Prices In Delhi

General News

BJP leaders slam AAP led government of Arvind Kejriwal on their mismanagement of onion orders from Ramvilas Paswan's office and rising prices of onions in Delhi

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amit Bharadwaj of Republic TV speaks to Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel, Prabhat Jha and other BJP leaders protesting over the skyrocketing prices of onions. The BJP leaders slam AAP led government of Arvind Kejriwal on how their mismanagement of onion orders from Ramvilas Paswan's office has led to onion prices crossing a century in the Capital city. Meenakshi Lekhi talks about the three sins of Delhi, paani(water), pyaaz, (onions) and pradushan (pollution), all the problems created by the AAP government.

 

Published:
COMMENT
