BJP Looking At Its Highest-ever 92 Seats In Rajya Sabha; Congress Reduced To Historic Low

The Rajya Sabha (RS) polls for 10 vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one in the hill state of Uttarakhand will be held on November 9 and the results are to be declared two days later. With the BJP having 304 members in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the election for the ten seats from the state will catapult the Saffron party to its strongest position in the upper house, with eight seats likely to be won unopposed, and possibly one more in a contest.

BJP's Rajya Sabha tally to increase to 92-93

The BJP is likely to win eight to nine Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh while the second-biggest UP party, Samajwadi Party, with only 48 members in the assembly may secure only one seat. Given BJP's majority in Uttarakhand Assembly too, it is likely to win the one seat which is vacant. With this, and accounting for three BJP MPs who will be retiring, the ruling party's tally in the Rajya Sabha will increase to 92 with the NDA's tally rising to 112 -- a mere 10-seats short of the majority mark -- and that is not counting the fence-sitter parties. Congress will be reduced to its lowest ever count of 38 seats.

Updated strength of Rajya Sabha after 11 candidates won unopposed from UP and UKD. BJP at highest ever-92 and Congress at lowest ever-38. pic.twitter.com/TGMe01Lytw — Parag bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) November 2, 2020

There are currently three vacancies in the 245-member Upper House, one each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh who are retiring on November 25 include three from BJP -- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar. Four retiring SP MPs are Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan, while terms of two BSP MPs -- Rajaram and Veer Singh are coming to an end. Also retiring is PL Punia of the Congress.

No major changes next year. Only 8 members retiring in 2021. 4 from J&K,3 from Kerala and 1 from Puducherry. https://t.co/WYOpWOKIH7 — Parag bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) November 2, 2020

READ | 'Waiting': Netizens demand Param Bir's response as Arnab Goswami fires interview invite

READ | 'That's what I do': Barack Obama shoots a perfect three-pointer on Biden campaign trail

Apart from the NDA's numbers, the BJP has in the recent past, relied on the support of other parties such as the Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and YSR Congress Party. Together, these three comprise a block of 22 MPs. Adding some others, by the winter session of 2020, the BJP-led NDA can hope for the support of 150 MPs which will make it easier for the party to pass contentious constitution amendment bills that require 2/3rd majority (164 MPs in a 245-member house). Recently the BJP has also lost its two allies -- Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal which have a combined total of 6 MPs -- and going back a few years before that it lost support of the TDP and the PDP.

In May 2014, when the BJP returned to power at the Centre after a decade, the NDA had just 65 members in the Upper House whereas the Congress and its allies had 102, due to which the Modi government faced hurdles in passing legislations despite getting the biggest mandate in the Lok Sabha for decades.

READ | Centre to change IPC & CrPC which are of British era, says MoS Home Reddy; 'panel formed'

READ | ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber who made him famous of misappropriation of funds