BJP Mahila Morcha Demands Odisha Minister's Arrest Over Alleged Murder Of Teacher

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Saturday took out a massive protest in Bhubaneswar over a teacher's murder in Odisha's Kalahandi district. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and CBI probe in the matter. The demonstrators also met with a scuffle with police at the Sishu Bhawan after being stopped during the parade from the party office to Naveen Niwas.

The protests have also spread to the northern part of the state where BJP and JMM staged a blag flag demonstration in Baripada town when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Mayurbhanj district for initiating the distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). Reportedly, Youth Congress activists also hurled rotten eggs at the parental house of Mishra and demanded his resignation for a fair probe.

The opposition parties in Odisha have demanded the sacking of DS Mishra in the Kalahandi lady teacher's kidnap and murder case and has questioned CM Naveen Patnaik's silence on the matter. BJP spokesperson Lenin Mohanty has accused the saffron party of indulging in 'petty politics' in a most sensitive incident. "BJP is making noise in order to protect its existence in the state," he said.

The prime accused in the case, who is the president of the private English medium school where the teacher worked and is said to be close to the minister, has confessed his role in the crime. He admitted that he cleaved the body and burnt it before burning it in the school compound. The family members of the victim have been demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

The 24-year-old female teacher of a private school at Mahaling village in Kalahandi district, disappeared on October 8 and her partially decayed body was exhumed 11 days later from the school playground on October 19. Two people, including the school president who is said to be close to Mishra, were arrested by police.

NCW demands resignation of Ministers involved

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, speaking to OTV, said that the commission had taken suo motu cognisance of media posts about the Kidnap and the murder of a teacher. "We have written a letter to DGP and CM and demanded resignations of ministers whose names are coming in the matter. Police cannot work under political pressure," she said.

(With PTI inputs)