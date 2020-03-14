BJP Makes Big Move In MP: Shivraj Chouhan-led Delegation Meets Speaker & Seeks Floor-test

A BJP delegation handed a letter to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday, requesting an Assembly session before March 16. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh met Governor in Bhopal. Addressing the media after meeting the government, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress government in the state of pressurising, threatening and harassing the MLAs. Further alleged that the MLAs refuse to travel without security. He added, "The government is trying delay tactics, we want an immediate floor test. Even if it happens tomorrow, we have no problem with it."

Amid the political chaos in Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh, the delegation of BJP leaders asked the Governor to conduct a floor test before the scheduled date, moreover, asked for videography of the floor test. The 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. On Friday, the Governor dismissed six MLAs who went incommunicado in the past week.

READ| BIG: MP Guv expels 6 Scindia-camp ministers who had resigned, after CM Kamal Nath's letter

During his meeting with the governor, Kamal Nath handed over a letter to the Governor alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP and requested him to ensure 'release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru'. In the letter, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister underlined the "immoral, unethical, illegal" acts of the BJP in the state. Accusing the BJP of 'poaching', Kamal Nath raised questions of the 'Constitutional propriety, legislative procedure, and transparency.'

He claimed that the BJP first attempted on March 3 and 4, which was foiled by the Congress using 'allurement and force'. Later, on March 8, he alleged that in a second attempt the BJP whisked away 19 Congress MLAs to a Bengaluru resort in three chartered aircraft since then those legislators cannot be communicated. If the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Assembly will fall to 206. The Congress, on its own, will then be left with 92 seats, while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority being 104.

Madhya Pradesh current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, would be down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations. Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 11, ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress party to join the BJP. Soon after his induction in the BJP on March 11, Scindia was nominated as the Rajya Sabha candidate for the party from Madhya Pradesh.

During his induction, Scindia lambasted his former party saying, "Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." In addition, Scindia leveled corruption charges on the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government. The former Guna MP announced his formal resignation from the party on March 10, however, Congress later cited it as an 'expulsion' from the party.

READ| Trouble mounts for Kamal Nath? SP & BSP MLAs reach Guwahati; may defect to BJP: Sources

READ| Kamal Nath calls current crisis "coronavirus in politics", ducks question on floor test