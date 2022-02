Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A BJP functionary was attacked by two unidentified persons on Monday morning in Dombivali in Thane district, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on Manoj Katke and efforts were on to nab the accused, a Ram Nagar police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

