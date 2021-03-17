Last Updated:

BJP Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead At His Delhi Home; Body Taken For Postmortem

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was found dead at his residence Gomti Apartments in Delhi on Wednesday morning

Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was found dead at his residence Gomti Apartments in Delhi on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the body has been taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem. The police present at the residence of the BJP MP said that they are currently investigating whether it was a case of death by suicide, as he is said to have been found hanging. 

Delhi Police informed that they had received a call from a staffer, and upon reaching the residence of Ram Swaroop Sharma, he was found hanging and the door was closed from inside. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also reached the location. 

BJP cancels its Parliamentary meeting

The BJP Parliamentary meeting that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday to finalise the list of candidates for the West Bengal elections has now been cancelled after the demise of the BJP MP. 

Born in 1958 in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, Sharma was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014. He was again reelected from Mandi in the 2019 general elections. He also served on the Parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs. Ram Swaroop Sharma is survived by his wife and three sons.

The Prime Minister, Home Minister and other senior cabinet ministers and leaders of the BJP have condoled the MP's demise.

 

