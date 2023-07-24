BJP members protest over atrocities against women in Rajasthan

BJP lawmakers on Monday staged protests in Rajasthan Parliament premises over allegations of growing atrocities against women in Rajasthan, and demanded immediate dismissal of the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Women lawmakers of the BJP were at the forefront of the protests against the Rajasthan government that came ahead of the demonstration by the coalition of 26 opposition parties in Parliament premises over the ethnic violence in BJP-ruled Manipur.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, BJP parliamentarians staged protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue urging the Rajasthan government to “wake up” to the “failing law and order situation in the state”.

“We have gathered here to protest against the corruption and atrocities in Rajasthan,” Mala Rajya Laxmi, Lok Sabha member from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, said.

Rajasthan BJP president Chandra Prakash Joshi demanded that the Rajasthan chief minister should “step down” over allegations of increasing crimes against women in the state.

“Rajasthan has a glorious history, but in the last three years it has emerged as the number one state in atrocities against women, particulary dalits and the poor,” Joshi said.

In Rajasthan, there have been instances of a girl being killed after rape, atrocities have been committed against women inside an ambulance and police officials had sought bribes to register an FIR, Joshi claimed.

“The Rajasthan government has been unable to maintain law and order. Rajasthan government should step down,” he said.