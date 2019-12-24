BJP, MHA Issue Videos To Clarify Apprehensions Over CAA And NRC

The official handle of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter posted a video explaining the apprehensions about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens, on Sunday. This comes after PM Modi assured the Muslim community that they had no reason to be fearful of CAA and NRC. The video features two Muslims discussing the various aspects of the CAA and the NRC and focuses on the essence of the Act, which is not about taking away citizenship, instead of providing citizenship.

Inside the video

In the video posted by BJP, a man is seen charging at the opposition for engaging in spreading rumours regarding the CAA and the NRC with an intention to incite Muslims. The animated character also asserted that there has been no official announcement regarding the NRC yet. The video follows a pattern where one man asks about the CAA and the NRC and the other responds with an objective to resolve the confusion. Have a look at the video:

The animated video explaining the provisions of CAA

देश के सभी मुसलमान भाई-बहनों से अपील है कि पहले खुद नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को समझें और फिर दूसरों को भी समझाएं।



नहीं तो झूठ और भ्रम फैलाने वाले राजनीतिक दल अपने वोट बैंक के स्वार्थ के लिए हमें आपस में यूँ ही लड़ाते रहेंगे।



अफवाहों से बचें और सच जानें... pic.twitter.com/xbPQ9PXy6n — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019

Read: Mamata Banerjee says 'Our slogan is 'No CAB, No NRC in West Bengal'

The tweet translates to, “It is an appeal to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, first make an attempt to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, and then explain it to the others in the community. Otherwise, they would be susceptible to political parties that spread lies and confusion, and they will continue to make us fight among ourselves for their vote bank politics. Beware of rumours and know the truth.”

The video also used a map to make people understand how the Act strives to ensure peace among all communities. It also explained how the Act is not against Indian Muslims, as is being projected. The nationwide protests over the contentious Act have costed many lives and injured many others.

Read: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh join the five-strong list of anti-CAB states

Other Videos released by MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs also released two fresh video on Monday dispelling the "misinformation campaign" on CAA. The video busted the claims stating that CAA is connected with the NRC. One out of these two videos differentiates between "truth and lies" on the CAA and the NRC. The second video, on the other hand, gives the viewpoint of the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan getting benefitted from the new provisions granting them citizenship. Have a look at these two videos.

Read: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP over CAA says 'attack on students will be Modi's end'

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been attempting to spread greater awareness and publicise the CAA in India. They had released another video of two people having a conversation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Saturday as well. This video includes two girls, one of whom is a protester. Have a look at the video.

Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act is not what she was told by those who mislead her, learns an anti-CAA protester. pic.twitter.com/A0HpMHtcaB — BJP (@BJP4India) December 21, 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Read: Manmohan Singh appeals to 'strengthen Sonia & Rahul Gandhi's hands; give Congress power'