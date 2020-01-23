BJP Minister Balyan Seeks 10% Quota For West UP At JNU & Jamia; Threatens 'we'll Handle'

Referring to those raising "anti-national" slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, the Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, in a despicable statement said that they would be "handled." Making an appeal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister asked to set aside 10% reservation for West Uttar Pradesh into these Universities, to 'sort' those sloganeering. Clashes erupted in JNU and Jamia over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I will appeal to Rajnath Singh, that there is only one solution to those raising anti-national slogans in JNU, Jamia, by giving 10% reservation to West Uttar Pradesh. (We) will handle everything, (we) won't need anybody," Balyan said. The BJP leader and MoS Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Balyan represent the Muzaffarnagar constituency from West Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, in a communal and absurd statement, Balyan claimed that "children from Madrasa" were responsible for violence in the protests against CAA. "Kargil MLA called me. He informed that one student of madrassa from Kargil was involved in stone-pelting. Who brought them? I will urge the administration to do a detailed inquiry of why students and small children from madrassas are taking part in protest when they don't understand CAA? Who is bringing them? Deoband is near Muzaffarnagar, so there can be a role, there should be an investigation," he said while speaking to media. The BJP leader, who holds a controversial record, was also accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that killed over 60 people.

Jamia and JNU violence

Thousands of students have hit the streets to protest against the new citizenship law, that they contend discriminates against the Muslim community and violates the provision of the Constitution. Violence broke out at Jamia Millia University in Delhi last month during a peaceful protest against CAA, wherein students accused Delhi Police of assault and violence. Earlier in January, in a similar clash, masked goons attacked JNU teachers and students triggering a nationwide outrage.

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report (ATR) on Jamia Millia Islamia University's petition seeking registration of an FIR against the alleged police attack on students during protests against the CAA last month. The petition further claimed that despite repeated complaints to the police by the varsity administration to lodge an FIR against the alleged police attack, no action has been taken till date. JNU on Wednesday said all FIRs and other complaints filed with police are in-line with the incidents that took place on January 3.

