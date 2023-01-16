BJP Mission 2024: 'Party Intends To Win All Polls This Year, 72K Weak Booths Identified'

Sharing details of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting, party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that BJP president JP Nadda asked the national executive to work to ensure that the party does not lose any assembly elections in 2023.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said, "BJP chief JP Nadda said in National Executive Meet that 2023 is very important. The party president told members of the executive to ensure we lose not a single state election out of the 9 assembly polls in 2023"

Prasad said that 72,000 booths were identified where the saffron party is weak and need to be strengthened. "PM gave the mandate that we should identify weak booths and strengthen them and increase outreach. 72,000 booths were identified and today BJP president conveyed in the address that 1.32 lakh booths were reached," he said.

To set the tone for the 2024 general elections, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are going into the election year.

JP Nadda highlighted PM Modi's Panch Pran: RS Prasad

BJP President also highlighted the Panch Pran given by PM Modi which includes freedom from traces of the colonial past, holding pride in the tradition of India, commitment to making a developed India, unity in diversity, and making citizens responsible towards the nation, Patna Sahib MP said.

"BJP chief also discussed recently concluded polls and that Gujarat's victory was historic and unprecedented. About Himachal polls, he said that we were supposed to change the tradition of changing government but we couldn't do that, " the former Union Minister said.

Prasad also emphasised the name of 'Rajpath' was changed to 'Kartavya Path', putting an end to the colonial mindset. "Kashi Corridor was built, Mahakal Lok was built, Kedarnath's glory was restored and now Ram Mandir is being built," he said.

JP Nadda also noted that India has piped the United Kingdom to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, RS Prasad said adding "Not only that we have become the 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones and more than 95% of mobile phones used in India are Made In India."

"During his address, Nadda Ji also said that it is for the first time that our president comes from a tribal community, and the deprived class has been respected by our party. This shows our resolve of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas," the BJP leader said.

'No discussion on BJP President's tenure,' says RS Prasad

When asked if the tenure of BJP president JP Nadda has been extended, Prasad said, "No discussion on BJP President's tenure."

Giving details of the national executive meeting, Prasad said that it was noted that President Biden praised India's COVID handling in a democratic manner. "The President of Russia, Putin appreciated the independent foreign policy of India," he said.