BJP MLA Allegedly Attacked By TMC Workers Outside Nomination Center In Bengal

Why You're Reading This: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dibakar Gharam was attacked on Monday in West Bengal’s Sonamukhi ahead of the Panchayat polls. The legislator belonging to the saffron camp was beaten as the violent clashes erupted outside nomination centres in the state. Notably, the polls for the rural body are scheduled to be held in a single phase on July 8.

3 Things You Need To Know:

BJP MLA was attacked in West Bengal’s Sonamukhi outside nomination centre ahead of the Panchayat polls.

Following the attack, the saffron party accused the ruling TMC for its Panchayat poll candidates as they reached the nomination centre.

Over 10,000 nomination papers have been filed so far for three-tier elections on the first two days of the process.

Violence in Bengal

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1 km radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections. Notably, the first day of filing the nomination papers for the upcoming rural election in West Bengal also witnessed violence with many candidates unable to complete the procedure.

The violence outside the nomination centre is likely to affect the nomination process of the West Bengal Panchayat elections. According to the State Election Commission sources, over 10,000 nomination papers have been filed so far for three-tier elections on the first two days of the process. It is important to note that the majority number of nominations have been filed by opposition parties.

Congress worker shot dead

Congress worker, Fulchand Sheikh, was shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants on June 9 in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Following his death, the Congress party alleged that the ruling TMC was behind the murder. The killing of the Congress worker occurred on the first day of filing nominations for the July 8 polls. Since Day 1 of nomination filings, several parties, including TMC, CPM and Congress have been engaged in the clashes.

BJP responds to the attack

Speaking to Republic, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “I have spoken to our MLA Dibakar Gharami, who was leading the candidates filing the nominations. The TMC goons attacked our candidates and escape the area. This needs to stop as the violence as no end. The retaliation will lead to cause harm to the atmosphere of the state ahead of the election.”

Responding to the attack, Union minister Anurag Thakur added, "Mamata didi's Bengal is burning." He furtehr alleged that violence and corruption are the new normal in the state of West Bengal.