BJP MLA Aravind Bellad Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Stalling Ganesh Chaturthi Permission

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Bellad has accused the Siddaramaiah-led state government in Karnataka of intentionally stalling the permission for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as per ANI reports from September 13. Bellad, who represents the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, asserted that the Congress-led government is deliberately obstructing the celebrations organised by Hindu organisations.

During his interaction with the media, he said, "We have been protesting since morning. But so far, only the commissioner has not given permission. Our fight in this regard will continue peacefully.”

Bellad also highlighted that although the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has greenlit the installation of a Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, the state government seems to be playing politics by withholding approval. He emphasised that this decision is negatively impacting the sentiments of Ganesh bhakts.

"The Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation general body has taken the decision to allow Ganesh idol installation in Idgah Maidan to Rani Chennamma Idgah Ganesh Utsav Samiti. But the state government is playing politics in this matter and not permitting the celebration of Ganesh festival for Ganesh bhakts," the BJP MLA stated.

Bellad further issued a warning, asserting that if the permission continues to be delayed or denied, the Ganesh idol will be installed at the Idgah Maidan regardless. The BJP leader said, “We will do it if Ganpati is allowed to be installed at the Idgah” and added that even if the permission for the installation was not given, he would install Ganapati in Idgah and turn it around.

Last year, the Karnataka High Court had granted permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to proceed at the Idgah ground in Hubballi. The court's decision dismissed the petition filed by Anjuman-E-Islam, stating that the ground falls under the jurisdiction of the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Commission.

The Idgah ground in Hubballi has been embroiled in a lengthy dispute for decades, culminating in a 2010 Supreme Court judgement affirming that it is the exclusive property of the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Originally leased in 1921 to the Islamic organisation Anjuman-E-Islam for 999 years for prayer services, post-Independence, the ground saw the establishment of numerous shops. Legal proceedings ensued, finally concluding in 2010 with the Supreme Court's decision. The apex court granted permission for prayers to be held twice a year and prohibited the construction of any permanent structures on the ground.

