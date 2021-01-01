BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Writes To Amit Shah Seeking NIA Probe Into Multi-crore App Loan Scam

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an in-depth probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent money lending scam of ₹21,000 crore, uncovered by the Hyderabad police.

Shelar stated that the online application-based money lending scam, involving Chinese and foreign nationals, threatens India's national security and financial system.

“As per reports, the investigation by Hyderabad Police in response to the tragic suicide cases due to harassment by loan recovery agents linked to online pass-based lending companies has led to the discovery of Rs 21,000 crores transactions and the involvement of Chinese and other foreign nationals including the app developer and the mastermind, all of whom are based abroad,” the letter read.

READ | Two More, Including Chinese National, Held In Instant App Loan Cases: Hyderabad Police

I wrote to Home Minister Shri @Amitshah ji for NIA investigation of ₹21,000 crore online app based money lending scam, involving Chinese & foreign nationals, uncovered in Hyderabad.

The scam threatens India's national security & financial system & needs in-depth probe! pic.twitter.com/iIyz9Gwh3f — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 1, 2021

The BJP leader said, such huge magnitude of cross-border money flows and the confidential data of thousands of Indian citizens being in foreign hands has direct implications for India’s national security and poses grave danger to our financial system. He urged Amit Shah to initiate a centralised inquiry and action against the multi-crore scam at the earliest.

READ | Man Commits Suicide Due To Online Lender's Harassment In Hyderabad

Crackdown on Instant App Loan scam

A total of 16 people have been arrested in 27 cases registered by Hyderabad police against instant app-based lenders accused of harassing borrowers over repayment. On December 22, the police said it had arrested 11 people from five call centres located in Gurgaon, Haryana and in Hyderabad, who were being used to persuade, harass and intimidate the loan defaulters. The call centres were being run on behalf of four companies.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old Chinese national was intercepted at Delhi Airport as he was trying to leave the country, police said, adding he was overall head of operations of those loan apps being run by the four companies. Another person, a native of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, who played a key role in the operation of the call centres, was also arrested, police said.

READ | Gold Bars Worth Over Rs 67 Lakh Seized From Woman At Hyderabad Airport

With regard to the financial transactions, police said these volumes of transactions have happened over payment gateways and bank accounts linked to these companies. A large number of international transactions have also happened through bitcoins. Bulk of transactions have taken place over the last six months and further investigation is continuing, police said. Since December 25, two Chinese nationals including a woman were arrested in different cases.

READ | Six Held Over Illegal Marriage Of Minor Girl To 57-year-old Man In Hyderabad