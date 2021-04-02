BJP MLA Attacked: 21 Arrested Including BKU Muktsar President For Assaulting Punjab Leader

In the latest development, 21 people have been arrested in relation to the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang by a group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district earlier this week. As per sources, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Muktsar president Sukhdev Singh was arrested among others for assaulting and stripping the BJP MLA in full public view last Saturday. The BJP MLA was attacked and his clothes were torn by a group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday even as police personnel attempted to move the legislator to a safe point.

BJP MLA thrashed and stripped

BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by the farmers at Malout when he arrived to address a press conference. The BJP MLA and other local leaders were initially surrounded by farmers following which black ink was hurled at them after which they were escorted to a shop nearby. The farmers once again targetted the MLA when he made his way out, attacking him physically and tearing his clothes to shreds while the police attempted to surround the MLA and move him to safety.

The video of the BJP MLA being hounded and attacked by the mob did rounds on social media following the attack on Saturday, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and the farmer unions. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh informed that the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislator to hold the press conference. The DGP said a criminal case will be registered against the suspects and statements of local BJP leaders were being recorded. Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Faridkot, was injured while trying to save and evacuate the MLA. He suffered a cane blow on his head, causing his turban to fall off. He was admitted in Civil Hospital, Malout, the CM said in a statement.

Punjab CM condemns attack

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang and warned of strict action against anyone who attempted to disturb peace in the state. The Punjab CM also urged PM Modi to intervene in the ongoing farmer's agitation in order to bring a quick resolution in order to prevent further escalation of the situation. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh also strongly condemned the attack on Narang at Malout and said that it was unacceptable for an elected representative to be thrashed in full public view. State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that such "unlawful behaviour" had no place in a democracy and the farmers' protest would be weakened by such incidents.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemns attack

Farmer union Amyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the attack on MLA Arun Narang at Malout and expressed 'regret' over the manhandling of an elected representative. Darshan Pal, the leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all protesters to remain peaceful and disciplined. "It is a matter of regret that an elected representative was treated this way. We do not encourage such behaviour. We strongly condemn this act," he said in a statement.