BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar Says Expose By Devendra Fadnavis On Nawab Malik Will Be A 'pataka'

Amid the political face-off in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar announced that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was going to share a 'pataka' expose on NCP leader Nawab Malik next week. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bhatkhalkar alleged that Malik had a 'black history' of dealing with the underworld, and was pretending to be a 'saint'. The leader further stated that by the end of Diwali, Fadnavis will hold a press conference and will expose the Maharashtra Minister.

"Devendra Fadnavis had stated that Malik has underworld links and he will expose them in coming days. That will be a bomb and a pataka. Everyone in Maharashtra knows the black history of Nawab Malik but he is, day in and day out talking as if he is a great saint in politics. His own son-in-law was arrested for 8 months in drug trafficking," Atul Bhatkhalkar told Republic TV.

"Diwali is still going on as far as Maharashtra is concerned. Next week, Fadnavis will definitely hold a press conference and he has the whole Maharashtra BJP with him," he added.

Denying the action against former HM Anil Deshmukh as a 'political move', the BJP MLA said that all I-T raids and ED inquiries against him were taking place based on the Bombay HC order. "The HC, not the BJP had asked for the agencies to investigate the Vasooli racket. the same is going on for Ajit Pawar. This is their attempt to divert the attention from the core issues," he stated.

Nawab Malik-Fadnavis faceoff

After launching a tirade against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede over the arrest of Aryan Khan and his son-in-law, Nawab Malik decided to hit out at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP Minister alleged that one Jaydeep Rana, currently in jail over a drug trafficking case, has relations with Fadnavis. "He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," he said.

Dismissing this charge, Fadnavis clarified that his wife's photo with Rana tweeted by Malik was taken while filming the 'Mumbai River Anthem' song. Moreover, he promised to make public proof about the NCP leader's links with the underworld after Diwali. His charge against Malik was backed by Union Minister Narayan Rane who alleged that drug-related activities took place at Malik's residence. "Let him burst bombs. Who is he threatening? The bombs of NCP Ministers are being burst without any noise. We also know how to say such things. Ganja and Charas are supplied at his house," Rane claimed.