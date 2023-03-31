BJP MLA Gopalkrishna Resigns, Set To Join Congress Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

BJP MLA from the Kudligi assembly constituency, N Y Gopalakrishna, resigned as a legislator on Friday, ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled on May 10. According to sources, the former BJP leader held a key meeting with state Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah before resigning from the ruling BJP.

Gopalakrishnan submitted his resignation before Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri after meeting him in the office. It has come as no surprise for the Karnataka BJP unit as Gopalakrishna was with the Congress party earlier and was elected as the MLA from the Molakalmuru Assembly segment in the Chitradurga district for four consecutive times.

Karnataka | BJP MLA from Kudligi constituency, NY Gopalakrishna resigns as MLA pic.twitter.com/Y1gjWv8TYp — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Gopalakrishna's flip-flop in Karnataka politics

After serving as an MLA in the Congress for nearly a decade, he decided to switch his political party ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections after not getting the Congress ticket. He joined the BJP and the party gave him a ticket from Kudligi in Vijayanagara district instead of Molakalmuru, as senior leader Sriramulu was fielded from there. He had won the election on a BJP ticket.

According to reports, there is a long list of BJP and JD(S) legislators who resigned from their parties ahead of the assembly polls on May 10. Earlier this month, two BJP MLCs, Baburao Chinchansur, and Puttanna quit their membership of the legislative council and joined the Congress party.

JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas (Gubbi Srinivas alias Vasu) resigned as an MLA on March 27 and joined the Congress party on Thursday. According to reports, JD(S) MLA from Arakalagudu constituency A.T. Ramaswamy has also resigned from the legislative assembly. Earlier, Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar mentioned that a lot of people wish to join the Congress and it will be made known as the days pass.