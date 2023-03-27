BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Arrested In Karnataka Bribe Gate After Bail Plea Dismissal

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested by the state Lokayukta in the alleged bribery case on Monday, after the dismissal of his bail plea by the Karnataka High Court. The alleged bribery case is related to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contracts for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Bail plea rejected by the HC

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA.

Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding a bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.

Later, over Rs. 8 crores in cash was seized from Virupakshappa's residence.

Prashanth M V has already been arrested in the case on March 2. Four more arrests have been made by the Lokayukta police in the case since then. Virupakshappa has since resigned as the chairman of KSDL.

A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it.

Virupakshappa Madal is the prime accused in the case. The HC had earlier granted interim anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa on Rs five lakh personal bond which helped him escape arrest.