BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Gets Interim Bail In Bribery Case, Next Hearing On March 17

The Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, allegedly accused in a bribery case, on Tuesday, March 7. The HC has also asked the BJP leader to furnish a surety bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and to surrender within 48 hours before the investigating officer.

The BJP leader moved to the HC on Monday to seek his release on the terms of the court. According to sources, Madal's legal counsel argued that his client did not ask for any bribe. According to sources, the next hearing in the case is on March 17 and the High Court has asked Virupakshappa to not the enter the office of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL) till further orders.

According to reports, a complaint was registred before the Karnataka Lokayuta alleging that BJP MLA Virupakshappa demanded illegal gratification to process a certain tender in Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL). Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta officials filed an FIR against the accused for offences under section 7(a) of PC(Amended) Act, 2018.

Days after, the anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta on March 2 arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. According to sources, cash in crores (nearly 8 crores) was recovered from the office of Prashanth, who is also a chief accountant in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Reportedly, MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, has resigned from the chairmanship.

The Karnataka Congress has also launched a series of attacks on the BJP over corruption in the state. The Congress party said, "The houses of Karnataka BJP leaders have more money than the RBI. Is that why Amit Shah is making frequent visits to the state? The caught money was the money that was supposed to reach him?"