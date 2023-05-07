BJP MLA Moves SC Against HC Order On ST Status For Meitei Group Amid Violence In Manipur

Manipur continues to struggle to return to peace after the state saw a series of violent clashes between two local communities, leading to the deaths of over 50 people, massive damage to both public and private property, and the dislocation of thousands. On Saturday, BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei moved to the Supreme Court challenging a Manipur High Court's decision in connection with Scheduled Tribe status for the Meetei/Meitei community as a tribe of Manipur.

In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, the BJP leader argued that the Meitei community is not a tribe and has never been recognised as such. The BJP leader further informed the court that the order directing the state government to recommend a tribe for the Scheduled Tribes List remains completely within the jurisdiction of the state and not the High Court. This development came after the High Court, on March 27, directed the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

In the appeal filed in the Supreme Court, the petitioner said the High Court's order is entirely illegal and ought to be quashed. "The High Court ought to have realised that it was a political problem in which the High Court had no role to play and the political disputes had to be resolved politically. By getting into the political area and making a categorical order that the state government is directed to submit a recommendation for the inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list to the central government, the High Court ambiguously and in all probability inadvertently gave rise to strong misgivings, worries, and tensions among the tribals," the appeal stated.

Manipur violence

Security forces are trying to control the situation in violence-ridden Manipur. As of now, more than 16,000 people from different parts of the state have been evacuated. Also, security forces are conducting flag marches to ensure residents feel protected, an Amry official told ANI.

Manipur CM holds all-party meeting over ongoing violence in the state

Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace & stability in the state. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that… pic.twitter.com/6euhaR238J — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all-party meeting on Saturday evening in the wake of the unruly violence in the state. He said committees will be formed in every constituency to ensure peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

