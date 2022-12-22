Last Updated:

BJP MLA Pachpute Complains Of Respiratory Problem In Maharashtra Legislature

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Babanrao Pachpute complained of respiratory problem in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Thursday following which he was given preliminary treatment at a primary health centre located in the premises and later referred to a hospital.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Babanrao Pachpute complained of respiratory problem in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Thursday following which he was given preliminary treatment at a primary health centre located in the premises and later referred to a hospital.

A medical officer at the health centre in the Vidhan Bhavan who attended to Pachpute told PTI that it primarily seemed to be an "acute asthmatic attack".

The legislator, who is in his late 60s, was brought to the health centre at around 12.30 pm after he complained of the respiratory problem, he said.

The legislator was given an emergency treatment and after he settled, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, the medical officer said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. 

READ | Maharashtra legislature secy directs all MLAs to be present in Assembly tomorrow for floor
READ | Maharashtra legislature seeks ''classical language'' tag for Marathi
READ | Shakti Bill sent to Joint Select Committee of Maharashtra Legislature after BJP's demand
READ | Maharashtra legislature: Oppn sticks to demand of CM Shinde's resignation over Nagpur land allotment issue

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT