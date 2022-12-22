BJP MLA Pachpute Complains Of Respiratory Problem In Maharashtra Legislature

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Babanrao Pachpute complained of respiratory problem in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Thursday following which he was given preliminary treatment at a primary health centre located in the premises and later referred to a hospital.

A medical officer at the health centre in the Vidhan Bhavan who attended to Pachpute told PTI that it primarily seemed to be an "acute asthmatic attack".

The legislator, who is in his late 60s, was brought to the health centre at around 12.30 pm after he complained of the respiratory problem, he said.

The legislator was given an emergency treatment and after he settled, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, the medical officer said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.