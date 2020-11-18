BJP MLA Ram Kadam Attempts Protest March For CBI Probe In Palghar Mob Lynching; Detained

Demanding a CBI probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident, BJP MLA Ram Kadam launched a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on Wednesday from his residence to the crime scene, protesting against the lack of action on the part of the Maharashtra Government.

The BJP MLA, along with his supporters gathered outside his residence in Khar, holding banners and black flags to march towards Palghar where two sadhus were brutally killed on April 16, this year. Kadam said, it has been 212 days since the incident occurred and the authorities have failed to give justice to the victims. He was, however, detained by the Mumbai police along with his supporters and taken to Khar Police station.

Before that, speaking to reporters outside his residence, Kadam said, “Raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram, we will march towards Palghar and light lamps at the crime spot to bring peace to their souls. We will then launch a hunger strike, demanding a CBI investigation into the case. Come what may.”

Heavy police force had been deployed outside Kadam’s residence, claiming that that the BJP MLA was not granted the permission to take out the rally. Despite police deployment, Ram Kadam said he was determined to stage the protest against the mob lynching case, till he was detained.

Palghar mob lynching case

The horrific incident took place on the night of April 16 in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka who claimed that the sadhus were "child kidnappers".

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. However, recent videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

The SC plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the case has been opposed by the Maharashtra government. While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period, said Maharashtra police urging the bench to dismiss the plea.

