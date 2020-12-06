BJP MLA Ram Kadam Terms Ghanshyam Singh's Arrest A Conspiracy; Slams Maharashtra Govt

After Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was finally released from jail on Sunday 26 days after his arrest by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the fraud TRP case, BJP MLA Ram Kadam while speaking exclusively to Republic accused the Maharashtra government of practising 'Raavan Raj'. Hitting out at the state government, the BJP MLA called Maharashtra government 'inefficient'.

Ram Kadam said, "Maharashtra sarkar had arrested Ghanshyam Singh under a conspiracy. During the police custody, Mumbai Police had physically assaulted Ghanshyam," echoing what Republic's AVP had stated after his release.

Ram Kadam slams Maharashtra govt

Recalling Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest, Kadam questioned the functioning of Maharashtra government. He also said that the state government has forcefully implemented the state of emergency in Maharashtra. "The state and central judiciary are aware that Maharashtra government is taking decisions to avenge its thirst for revenge against Republic TV, " BJP MLA added.

Kadam said, "Even after SC and Bombay HC have also reprimanded the government on their actions, the 'inefficient' government is still not ready to understand anything. I want to tell the state government that just like Raavan's arrogance led to his end, similarly Maharashtra government will also have to pay a high price for its illegal activities. It will never be able to strangle the country's democracy."

Slamming the state government for implicating Republic TV in the fake TRP scam, Kadam said that the government's only fear is that they cannot answer Arnab Goswami's truthful question. He also said that not only India but the whole world is aware of Maharashtra government's illegal deeds. "The country stands with journalists like Arnab Goswami and one day Maharashtra's people will force you to pay the price for attacking the 4th pillar of democracy," he added.

Mumbai Police's fake TRP scam case

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, The Mumbai Police Commissioner accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network, instead of naming another channel.

The Mumbai Police has since continued to shift the goalposts— from accusing the Network of indulging in “suspicious money trails” which were established to be legitimate advertisement transactions, to claiming it was part of a hawala racket.

Significantly, the original complainant in the TRP case, Hansa Research, via a Writ Petition, has taken Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, API Sachin Vaze, and the state of Maharashtra to court alleging that the state machinery was coercing them to implicate Republic in the course of the TRP case investigation. Tapes of alleged witness coercion by Mumbai Police in the TRP case had also emerged and were reported by OpIndia. The digital news platform has handed the copies of the tapes to the CBI.

In the latest developments, the ED has started its investigation after filing an FIR in the case. Sources told Republic that the ED has merged all existing TRP cases and the monetary transaction allegations will be part of their investigation. Sources also confirmed that the Mumbai Police investigation so far in the TRP case will be now under the ED's scanner.

