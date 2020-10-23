BJP MLA Slams Maha Govt For Bringing 'emergency'; Calls Out Witch-hunt Against Republic

As Mumbai Police continues its witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the Maharashtra government for bringing an emergency era in the country. This statement from Bhatkhalkar comes after Mumbai police sought trivial details that have no bearing on the fraud TRP scam controversy.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP MLA slammed the Maharashtra government for muzzling the voice of truth and accused of creating an emergency era in the country. He further termed the questioning to be irrelevant and called it a form of harassment.

"This government is trying to muzzle the voice of truth and Republic media. And I would like to draw attention that they are trying to use each and every weapon in their armory. They are using Maharashtra Assembly, Maharashtra police, and every department and the whole government is trying to close Republic Media. This is like an emergency era in the country. Asking so many details from one media house, which is totally irrelevant. This is nothing but harassment. The government should understand that the whole nation is with Republic media," said Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception.

Mumbai Police seeks an unrelated list of details from Republic TV

Mumbai Police has taken an unbelievable line of questioning as they sought details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, makeup, suits and even hair brush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Effectively even payments made to housekeeping staff have all been sought by Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the Mumbai Police wanted to furnish all these details in just 12 hours.

With the details having no connection to the fraud TRP case the vendetta of the Mumbai Police is evident.

Conspiracy against Republic

The witch-hunt followed an agonizing ordeal that journalist Pradeep Bhandari was put through, the multiple round questioning of Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the summons to Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Republic Media Network's CEO, CFO and top distribution executives, for a total of more than 100 hours. Moreover, Param Bir Singh has brought in the Economics Offences Wing to probe Republic TV, which is also evident from Section 91 notice.

