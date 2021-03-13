BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi Attempts Suicide In Odisha Assembly Over Paddy Procurement

In a shocking incident at State legislative building, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Subash Panigrahi attempted suicide in the Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitiser on Friday. The MLA said that he attempted suicide in order to draw attention to the problems related to paddy procurement in the state.

Panigrahi was about to gulp the hand sanitiser bottle when parliamentary affairs minister Bikram Arukha and other legislators stopped him. He had threatened self-immolation over the same issue last month as well. He staged a protest outside the Assembly and said he will set himself on fire if the procurement process was not streamlined and the produce of farmers procured at the earliest.

During the session, BJP MLA's shocking attempt came while state food supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 Kharif marketing season. Swain said so far 60.44 lakh tonne of paddy have been procured by the government through several market yards, considerably higher than last year's collection of 53.31 lakh tonne.

Odisha recorded a bumper crop this year. Thousands of farmers have been waiting at PACS to sell their produce but they were turned away saying there was no sanction for further procurement. As the last date of procurement is March 31, farmers are getting unnerved further. Farmers in Odisha had held a protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.

Odisha Budget Session

The state budget was presented on February 22. The budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on February 18 and will continue in two phases till April 9. The next session commenced from March 11 to March 31.

(With ANI Inputs)