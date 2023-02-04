BJP MLA Supporter's Hooliganism Caught On Tape In Dewas, Assaults Cop For Stopping Car

A case of VIP hooliganism surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, where a close supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Hatpipliya assembly constituency was allegedly seen thrashing a cop and creating a ruckus with his supporters on the road.



It is said that the supporter of the MLA Manoj Chaudhary attacked and thrashed a police constable for being stopped to drive a car under the influence of alcohol. Not only this, but he also tore the uniform of the policeman, during the incident, which took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The hooliganism was caught on camera.

Main accused and supporter arrested

After the incident, a police team from nearby police station reached the spot and took the accused to the police station, where it is being said that more supporters gathered there and started obstructing police. However, after some hours of drama, police arrested the main accused identified as Gudda Soni, and some of his supporters, who created obstructions and got indulged in a scuffle with the police.



As per reports, the victim police constable was on duty in the Dhar Darwaja area on Friday night, when he stopped the car of the accused, who was under influence of alcohol, and told him not to do so. This doesn't go well with the accused, following which, the accused came out of his car and started beating the constable.



Meanwhile, the message was passed to the nearby police station and with the help of other policemen the accused was taken to the police station, where reportedly the whole political drama took place.



The police have registered an FIR in the matter and further investigation is being initiated.

