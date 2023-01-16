BJP MLAs Enter Delhi Assembly Carrying Oxygen Cylinders, Wearing Masks

As the fourth part of the Delhi Assembly Session begins today, BJP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly while carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing oxygen masks demanding a discussion on Delhi's air pollution. Notably, the AAP government has called a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly from today i.e. Monday, amid a tussle with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the issue of governance.

In the latest update, the Delhi Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday for 10 minutes after it began amid sloganeering by BJP and AAP MLAs against each other in the House.

Notably, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ram Niwas Goel asked the BJP members to take the cylinders away and questioned how they brought them into the House despite the security. Later taking cognisance of the "lapse" he summoned security personnel to his chamber over the issue.

The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended. The House is expected to discuss the issues of the Mayoral election and the members are expected to raise issues under Rule 280 in the session.