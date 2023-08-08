BJP Mounts Attack On Congress After Ailing Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Attends Rajya Sabha

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on August 7 showed his presence in the Rajya Sabha, in a wheelchair, to take part in the crucial debate on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The presence of the former PM, however, drew flak with BJP calling it a 'madness of Congress' for bringing someone suffering from a critical health condition.

On X (formerly Twitter), the BJP wrote, "The country will remember, this madness of the Congress! Even in such a critical health condition, Congress kept a former Prime Minister seated in a wheelchair in the Parliament late at night, all just to sustain their dishonest alliance! Extremely shameful!”

The Rajya Sabha after a day-long debate, passed the Delhi Services Bill, which tends to empower the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital to control appointments, transfers and postings of bureaucrats. The Bill cleared the Rajya Sabha test with 131 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

In response to the BJP, the chairperson of Congress' social media wing Supriya Shrinate, said, "This dedication towards democracy of the doctor sahab is a testament to his faith in the Constitution of this country. Even if the BJP has pushed its elders into a mental coma, they remain our inspiration, our courage. Tell your master to learn something - don't become a deserter.”

'Thanks to Manmohan Singh'

While one side criticised the Congress for bringing an ailing person to Parliament, another side lauded the 90-year-old Congress veteran for his presence in Rajya Sabha to vote against the Delhi Service Bill. AAP MP Raghav Chadha thanked the former PM for standing as a beacon of integrity.

On X, he wrote, "Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support.”

Besides Singh, the opposition parties also brought ailing Sibhu Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to the upper house to maximise its numbers against the Delhi Services Bill.