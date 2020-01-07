BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri Calls Owaisi A 'clown'; Threatens To Hang Him 'upside Down'

BJP's Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, in an appalling statement, called the AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi a "clown" and a "broker of Muslim votes." Moreover, the BJP MP shockingly said that he would hang Owaisi by crane, shave his beard and send it to the Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BJP MP told ANI, "You (Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down. Clowns do this in circuses. You are a broker of Muslim votes. Earlier Congress used to pay you more for your brokerage, now TRS pays more." Earlier, Dharmapuri had said, "Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR."

READ| BJP dubs DMK's Stalin 'brother of Owaisi' citing communalism, claims poll vindication

"Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years," the BJP leader added.

Owaisi on BJP

Owaisi, a vocal critic of the BJP, on Monday condemned the violent protests inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, wherein as many as 34 students and teachers were brutally attacked. He accused the Centre of "punishing" the JNU students because they "dared to stand up", making a veiled reference to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement against the "Tukde Tukde gang."

Referring to Union Ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman who condemned the acts of violence in the JNU, Owaisi said that the situation is "so bad" that even Union Ministers are tweeting "helplessly." Holding multiple rallies against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Owaisi on December 29 accused PM Modi of misleading people and attempting to divide the country. The PM is "hell-bent on destroying the Constitution", he said. Addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao' (save the Constitution) rally at Ruidhasa ground, Owaisi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the people on CAA, NPR, and NRC. Modi wants to divide the country once again by bringing measures like CAA, NRC, and NPR."

(With ANI inputs)

READ| 'We believed Indian Muslims are real Indians, nothing new in Owaisi's remark': BJP MLC