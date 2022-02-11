BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Thursday, February 10, appealed to the government in Parliament, demanding the release of a person from the state who was abducted by the Chinese Army in 2015. The BJP MP told the government that Tapor Pulom was picked up by the Chinese Army in 2015, and since then there is no trace of him.

"Today in Parliament I requested our Govt to initiate steps through concerned agencies for the release of Shri Tapor Pullom who was abducted by Chinese #\PLA in Sept 2015 from LAC in Monigong area in Shi-Yomi dist of Arunachal Pradesh", Tapir Gao said in a Tweet.

"I have full faith in our government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring him back just like the 6 abductees who have returned home in the last 2 years", he added.

BJP MP on how Chinese Army picked up Tapor Pulom

MP Tapir Gao informed the Parliament that in September 2015, the Chinese army took Tapor Pulom when he and his friend had gone hunting. He mentioned that the Arunachal family pleaded with the Army and the Government of India to get their son back to the country.

Arunachal BJP MP requested the Centre to bring back the citizen of the state with the help of all agencies just like 6 children were released from the hands of PLA in the past two years.

It is learned that due to many villages built near the border, Chinese soldiers tend to catch youth who walk by the borderline. In the past few years, many have been caught by the PLA but are later released at the behest of the Indian Army and the government.

Earlier in January, Tapir Gao had pointed at China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) abducting a 17-year old resident of Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

"His friends escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of the government of India requested to step up for his early release", he continued in the tweet.

Later, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the family nearly two weeks after he was taken into custody by the PLA.

