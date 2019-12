On the standoff between students of Jadavpur University with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leader and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo said that soon the Trinamool Congress will adopt 'black' as their party color since all they do is show black flags all the time. On 24 December, the Governor of West Bengal was shown black flags by a group of students and prevented from entering the University campus as he arrived for the convocation ceremony.